‘This Guy Was a Coach?!’: Tim Walz Mocked for Lack of Football Knowledge After Playing Madden Against AOC

As part of the Democrats’ never-ending mission to appear normal, Minnesota Governor and Vice Presidential Candidate Tim Walz played a game of Madden against New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D). It did not go well.

The game was live-streamed on AOC’s Twitch site and featured Walz and the leftist New Yorker discussing policy while playing football. You know, like ordinary people do.

While Democrats have made much of Walz’s background as a high school football coach and all-around man’s man, social media users reacted with shock to a post from the governor’s X account, which touted Ocasio-Cortez’s ability to do something that is simply not possible in the game of football.

“@AOC can run a mean pick 6 – and I can call an audible on a play,” the post read. “And we both know that if you take the time to draw up a playbook, you’re gonna use it.”

Two things stand out: No one “runs a mean pick 6.” A pick 6 is an unplanned event where a team intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown. It just happens – if you’re lucky, but no one plans it. Also, though not technically incorrect, most people would not refer to calling an audible “on a play.” You would just say, “I can call an audible.” Or, “I really know how to audible.”

But you likely wouldn’t phrase it like whoever wrote this post phrased it.

It’s important to note that Walz did not actually verbalize the comment about AOC “running a pick 6” in the livestream. The error is on whoever writes the governor’s social media posts. However, it’s still a really bad look—especially for a former high school football coach—and X users were quick to point it out.

So, after this online clash on the cyber gridiron, we have learned an important lesson: The only people arguably more out-of-touch with regular people than Democrat politicians are the Democrat interns who run their social media accounts.