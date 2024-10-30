Megan Rapinoe Warns a Second Trump Presidency Would Bring a ‘Violent Reality’

Far-left former soccer star Megan Rapinoe is predicting a “grim” and “violent reality” if Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election.

Appearing on the A Touch More podcast on Wednesday, Rapinoe and Sue Bird railed about the 2024 election, especially women’s “reproductive rights,” according to Fox News.

Unsurprisingly, the two left-wing athletes proudly touted their support for Kamala Harris, with Rapinoe saying, “We have a really amazing opportunity to elect a Black woman in this country. And for me, that is really important.”

Rapinoe went on to accuse Trump of planning a “violent reality” for America.

“It is stressful. I am nervous, but I also am hopeful,” the leftist athlete exclaimed. “I believe in people, and I certainly believe in women, and I believe that people want better than the grim, dark, just violent reality that Donald Trump has very clearly laid out for us. He’s telling everybody what he’s gonna do, and it’s really dark, and it’s really sad, and I don’t think anybody wants to live like that.”

Rapinoe also said she agrees with extremist, left-wing San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich, who recently attacked Trump for the thousandth time, calling Trump “pathetic.”

“I actually really liked what Greg Popovich had to say about Donald Trump. He goes on to basically say you wouldn’t want this guy babysitting your child or working in your small business. He’s small, he’s mean, he makes fun of people,” Repinoe said.

The ex-soccer star then went on to rant about the “racist” rally Trump held at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

“There was a rally at Madison Square Garden where the comedic act, the opening act, [was] just openly racist, openly bigoted, openly xenophobic – saying the most horrible things. You would never allow your kids to say those kinds of things… There’s a level of decency here that I think is being lost in the decisiveness of right, left, and this, that, and the other. I think that’s important,” Rapinoe exclaimed.

