‘I Was Born with a Brain’: NFL Legend Strikes Back at False Rumors He’s Backing Kamala Harris for President

Legendary Green Bay Packers kicker Chris Jacke is striking back at false claims that he has endorsed Kamala Harris for president and assuring fans that he was “born with a brain” and is endorsing Trump, not Harris.

The former player is reacting strongly to a rumor started by Wisconsin podcaster John Egan, who claimed that Jacke was dumping Trump and voting for Harris.

“Obviously I was born with a brain and have not endorsed that nut job!!! I suggest you unfollow/block John as I did some time ago! MAGA,” Jacke exclaimed on his social media.

For his part, Egan says that Jacke blocked him on X, so he can’t make any direct replies to the NFL player’s post, the Daily Mail reported.

Egan’s post was also hit with a community note knocking down the claim that Jacke would choose Harris.

“It’s insane this is still making the rounds as a serious tweet,” Egan added. “Within hours I said it was a joke. It didn’t hit until days later and people still pretending it wasn’t.”

“Why would I pick this picture of Jacke if it was real? I posted it while a trend of these were going around. This app has gone bananas lol,” he said.

Jacke was Green Bay’s placekicker from 1989 to 1996 and played with a few other teams before retiring in 1999. He went to the Super Bowl with The Pack and was inducted into the Pack’s Hall of Fame.

