Dolphins Star’s Wife Issues Election Day Warning: ‘Makes or Breaks our Beautiful Country’

Devon Mostert, wife of Dolphins star running back Raheem Mostert, has issued one last appeal for Americans to go to the polls and vote for Donald Trump.

Mostert posted a video montage to social media that showed former President Trump speaking in the 1980s about things he wanted to do to help America. The montage also included clips from recent times, in which Trump supported military families and disaster victims.

Mostert also added her own words and a stark warning to the video.

“He’s never changed. What’s changed is the media’s coverage of him the second he got into politics – because they didn’t like it,” she wrote on Instagram. “He was a threat to their agenda.

“God bless President Trump and the United States of America,” she added. “This week makes or breaks our beautiful country.”

Mostert has been the most outspoken NFL wife during this election season.

In particular, Mostert echoed the warnings of former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard earlier this week, who said a vote for Harris was a vote for war.

“An attack on America is going to happen,” Mostert wrote on Instagram. “It’s not a matter (of) if … it’s a matter of when. AS HEARTBREAKING AS THAT IS (and I pray every day it doesn’t) … but it’s only a matter of a time. And a draft WILL happen.”

“Mommas, who do you want as Commander-in-Chief?” Mostert added.

“The side who doesn’t even acknowledge our fallen military service members?!?! The Biden administration’s (*let’s NOT forget, Kamala is currently the VP) withdrawal from Afghanistan was HORRIFIC – killed 13 of our own and left our allies for slaughtered by the Taliban! Kamala said during the debate, ‘there is no one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world – the first time this century.’ – THAT’S A LIE.

“A vote for Kamala is a vote for war. NOBODY on the international stage is going to take HER seriously.”