NFL Great Brett Favre Urges Americans to ‘Get Off the Sidelines’ Vote for Trump

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took to social media to urge Americans to vote for Donald Trump to get the country headed back in the “right direction.”

The ex-Green Bay Packers great posted two messages to X reminding his fans to vote.

“Tick, tick … I really hope our country goes in the right direction tomorrow,” he wrote in one post. Fox News reported.

“It’s important that everyone get off the sidelines and vote for President Donald J. Trump tomorrow,” he added.

In a later post, Favre told fans, “It’s time to save America” and vote for Trump.

Favre has been a staunch reporter for the former president and has attended several rallies in Wisconsin.

The former NFL star ripped Biden mainly because Americans have lost ground financially.

“People’s salaries haven’t kept up with inflation. It’s getting harder for younger people to buy their first home. People are losing hope in the American dream,” he exclaimed.

In fact, just this month, it was reported that the average age of a home buyer has now reached 56. This means that young families are priced out of the ability to buy a home in which to raise their children.

With news like this, it is clear that Joe Biden has destroyed the hopes of most young families that they can achieve the American dream.

