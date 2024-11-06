Former MLB All-Star Celebrates Trump’s Win: ‘It’s the Dawn of a New Era’

Former MLB All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy took to social media after Donald Trump won a second term in the White House to celebrate and assure followers that a new era is beginning for America and a strike against “woke” socialism.

“It’s the dawn of a new era. What a blessing to live in this wonderful country where we can vote to make changes every 4 years,” the former Milwaukee Brewers player wrote. “Silent majority spoke up last night. Vehemently rejecting the radical, anti-American policies of the socialist woke.”

“You know what’s the weirdest thing? How the other side thinks it’s okay to sexualize children and allow men into woman’s sports and bathrooms,” he continued. “Isn’t that weird?”

“A commenter said last night that we ‘auto corrected’ as a nation. The people, WE the people, went and handled up on the plague that was upon us,” he said, adding, “I’m so proud to be an American today. I look forward to watching Trump, Elon, RFK, and others clean up the swamp that is our government.”

He then addressed the Democrats who lost last night.

“Remember that if you voted for the other side, you were rejected. HARD, and by a SUPER MAJORITY,” he said. “That means your opinions and emotions weren’t of the people as a whole.”

“Maybe it’s time to go home and look into the mirror. Maybe you are listening to the wrong voices,” he advised.

“Be open, heal, and don’t be emotional about it,” Lucroy concluded.

In a series of other posts, Lucroy laid out his suggestions for a new Trump agenda:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston