Left-Wing Sports Talk Show Host Dan Le Batard on Trump Election: ‘White Man’s Got a Dynasty’

Left-wing sports commentator Dan Le Batard was furious after Donald Trump won a second term on Tuesday, and in an extended rant, told his audience that white people are at fault.

Le Batard railed against American voters during his Wednesday broadcast.

“If I am to discuss what people are here today for because they want liberal tears, and in some ways, I do weep for my country liberally,” he said on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,” he moaned, according to Fox News. “America has spoken, and America has spoken resoundingly that what they want representing our country in office is that. Is everything that represents.”

He went on to disgorge all the name-calling and wild-eyed accusations that drove so many moderate and minority voters to Trump’s side.

“Whether you want to say, ‘hate wins’ or whether you want to say, ‘the White man’s got a dynasty.’ And there was that one loss the Washington Generals/Barack Obama put on them one time. But they are the Harlem Globetrotters. They do not give up the power. And it’s a dynasty that will stay in power for at least four more years because people have spoken, and men have spoken. ‘You will not take this power from us. We will overtake the woman’s body, and we’ll be a threat to minorities and others.'”

Adding that more than half of Americans are a “threat” to the country, he then went on the attack once again.

“What America has decided today is that it’s OK with a king. It’s OK with a religious king,” he said. “No matter what he stuffs in the Bible as a disguise that’s criminal, immoral, that’s near Jeffrey Epstein, that has credible accusations from 20-plus women, that is rapist-y and racist-y and just doesn’t like others — that wins today.”

Le Batard concluded by vowing to keep fighting for the things most Americans rejected on Tuesday.

“And I can’t help but feel like I will keep fighting for these things, even if they lose and even if it becomes more threatening now in America than it was yesterday that you are a voice for these things that is appalled by what it is that was just elected into office,” he screeched.

Despite Le Batard’s attempt to claim that only white people voted for Trump, the fact is that the numbers show that Trump gained a ten percent minimum in nearly every minority group.

Sure, he earned 63 percent of the votes from whites. But he also won 23 percent of the black vote, 56 percent from Hispanics, and even 52 percent of college graduates. He also grew his percentage over 2020 among both Muslim and Jewish voters.

In fact, Jewish voters in Pennsylvania are a case in point. While the bare majority of 48 percent did vote for Harris, Trump earned 41 percent of the Jewish vote in the Keystone State, a number that helped lead to his turning the state red.

In the end, Le Batard’s slobbering attacks on “white people” completely ignores the huge slices of minorities who voted for Trump, making him the most popular Republican in recent history among minority groups.

