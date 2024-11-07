Netanyahu Sends Planes to Rescue Israelis from Amsterdam

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent two planes to Amsterdam in The Netherlands to rescue Israelis from rampaging pro-Palestinian mobs who attacked them in the streets after the local Ajax soccer team defeated Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Chilling video of the attacks were circulated on Telegram and other social media platforms.

In a statement, Netanyahu said (translated from Hebrew by the Prime Minister’s Office):

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been informed of the details regarding the very violent incident against Israeli citizens in Amsterdam, held an assessment with his Military Secretary and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and is receiving regular updates. The Prime Minister has directed that two rescue planes be sent immediately to assist our citizens. The harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked. Prime Minister Netanyahu views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity and demands that the Dutch government and security forces take vigorous and swift action against the rioters, and ensure the safety of our citizens.

Ironically, Ajax Amsterdam historically has been thought of as a “Jewish” club, and its fans took pride in the history of their city’s Jewish community.

On Wednesday, fans of the French soccer club Paris Saint Germain unfurled a giant “Free Palestine” banner during a match, for which UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, decided not to punish the team.

