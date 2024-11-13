WATCH: Caitlin Clark Hits the Fairway with LPGA Pro-Am Appearance

With the WNBA now firmly in its off-season, rookie of the year Caitlin Clark has set her sights on pro golf by joining two pros at this year’s LPGA pro-am at Pelican Golf Club.

Clark insists she is just an “average golfer” but is golfing today with a current and a former women’s golf pro in Newport Beach, California, Fox News reports.

The Indiana Fever star teed off early Wednesday morning with this year’s top female player, Nelly Korda, on the front nine and will then finish the back nine with recently retired pro Anika Sorennstam.

“I’ve tried to practice as much as I can,” the WNBA star said. “I’m just the average golfer. I’m going to hit some good; I’m going to hit some bad. Just going to try not to hit anyone standing outside of the ropes. But it’ll be fun.”

Clark had joked that she might take up pro golf after the Fever was eliminated from the WNBA finals this year.

“I’ve tried to take as much time as I can to practice, but there is only so much hope. You just cross your fingers, pray,” she explained. “No, I’ve practiced a little bit and I just had the quote about becoming a professional golfer. Everybody thought I was serious. I was not serious. I love it. I love being outside and making it competitive with my friends.”

“It’s challenging, and getting to come here, be around the best, and have a good time is what I’m looking forward to,” she said of her short tour with the LPGA.

