VIDEO: UFC Prez Dana White Declares Traditional Media ‘Dead’: ‘Nobody Trusts Them’

UFC President Dana White condemned the traditional media in his comments following UFC 309 Saturday night, branding the mainstream media as “dead” and untrustworthy.

“I’ve had this philosophy for the last five years that traditional media is dead, and it doesn’t hold the influence that it used to hold,” White said, according to MMA Fighting. “The two most hated people in this world are the media and politicians. Nobody trusts them. Nobody believes them.

“The true influence right now is with these kids on the internet. They’re called influencers. So, I’ve been creating relationships with these people for the last four or five years. And this election was won on the internet.

“The way Power Slap was built was the way this election was won. The Hispanic vote was incredibly powerful, the male Black vote and the youth.”

Trump has regularly attended UFC events for years. However, on Saturday night, he was joined by high-ranking Republicans and several of his cabinet appointments, such as Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R, LA).

After UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones defeated Stipe Miocic by TKO in the third round, Jones performed the “Trump Dance” and praised the President-Elect.

“I also want to say a big, big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight,” Jones said after his win.

After leading the crowd in a chant of “USA! USA! USA!” Jones said, “I’m proud to be a great American champion. I’m proud to be a Christian American champion.”