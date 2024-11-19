VIDEO: Christian Pulisic Does Trump Dance After Scoring Goal for Team USA

Christian Pulisic, the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) star who scored the opening goal in Team USA’s CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal victory over Jamaica on Monday, hit the Trump Dance to celebrate his score.

WATCH:

Pulisic joins NFL players Brock Bowers, Nick Bosa, Za’Darius Smith, Malcolm Rodriguez, and Calvin Ridley in “Doing the Donald.”

In addition, UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones also hit the move after defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

After the game, Pulisic explained his reasoning for doing the dance and insisted it was not “political.”

“Well, obviously, that’s the Trump dance,” Pulisic said when asked whether he intentionally did the dance. “It was just a dance that everyone’s doing. He’s the one who created it. I just thought it was funny.

“I saw everyone doing it yesterday in the NFL. I saw Jon Jones do it. We’re just having a bit of fun, so I thought it was a pretty fun dance.

Pulisic continued, “No, not at all. It’s not a political dance. It was just for fun. I saw a bunch of people do it and I thought it was funny, so I enjoyed it. I hope some people did, at least.”

The question of whether the dance is political is probably inevitable, though it is bizarre. Nothing about the dance supports an agenda unless the agenda is having fun.