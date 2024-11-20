REPORT: Deion Sanders Would Take the Cowboys Job…On One Condition

Rumors are rolling in football with speculation that the Colorado Buffaloes’ Deion Sanders could be hired as the Dallas Cowboys’ next head coach.

Sanders, of course, became the talk of college football in 2023 when he took over as head coach for the University of Colorado and was celebrated as “Coach Prime. ” He is still a big name in the sports media.

With Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy seemingly coming to the end of his tenure in Texas, there is speculation that he is about to be fired. So, who might replace McCarthy? Some are wondering if it could be Sanders.

One who has wondered about the possibility out loud is former Cowboy and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, according to Sporting News.

Irvin recently told Colin Cowherd that “great sources” have told him that Sanders “100 percent” would take the job in Dallas on one condition.

That condition? Dallas would have to agree to draft Sanders’ son, Shedeur.

But, as Sporting News notes, that might be a bit of a problem because the Cowboys won’t have an early enough pick for the 2025 NFL Draft to assure them that they could get Shedeur. By the time the Cowboys, with their 9th overall pick, can step up to the plate, it seems likely someone else would already have called Shedeur’s name since it is expected he will be among the early quarterbacks drafted next year.

Irvin is not the only one who speculates about Sanders moving to the Cowboys. Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith also discussed the possibility.

“To me, Prime Time Deion Sanders is the Coach of the Year. I’m thinking about Travis Hunter as a leading candidate for the Heisman, and I’m gonna take it a step further. Are you ready for this, Paul? I’m gonna make people very, very uncomfortable,” Smith recently said.

“I believe that the Dallas Cowboys should tank the rest of the season, get the No. 1 overall pick so you can draft Shedeur Sanders, and, by the way, hire Prime Time Deion Sanders as your head coach for the Dallas Cowboys. I think that should be Jerry Jones’ master plan,” he continued.

“That’s right. I said it. Hire Prime Time Deion Sanders. You gotta tank the season to make sure you can get his son as your quarterback. OK, and you move forward that way.”

Despite all the tongue-wagging, though, Sanders has said he is not interested in leaving Colorado and insisted, “I’m happy where I am.”

