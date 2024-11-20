WATCH: Caitlin Clark Seen Yelling at Referees While Watching Iowa Game

WNBA star Caitlin Clark displayed her passion for the game this week when she was seen yelling at officials from the stand while watching her former alma mater, Iowa, in a matchup against Drake.

Clark earned a reputation at Iowa for openly disagreeing with officials if they made a call she didn’t like. On Sunday, she lived up to that reputation. Per Fox News:

But sitting in the stands instead of sitting on a players’ bench did not seem to stop Clark from speaking out when she noticed a call she did not necessarily agree with. Clark was a few rows behind the courtside seats and at times appeared to have a look of dismay on her face when a call went against her former team. At one moment in particular, video posted to social media showed Clark shaking her head and yelling something at the game officials. She also raised her hands toward the sky out of apparent frustration.

Iowa secured its fourth win this undefeated season, beating Drake 86 to 73.

