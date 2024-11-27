Buc’s Baker Mayfield Sues Father, Accuses Him of Stealing $12 Million

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is suing his father, the elder Mayfield, accusing him of stealing $12 million from him.

The Bucs QB alleges that James Mayfield’s company, Canwood Capital, transferred the sum out of Mayfield and his wife’s accounts “without authorization” from 2018 to 2021, Fox News reported.

Baker and his wife also claim that James had agreed to pay back half the amount in a settlement reached in January, but he has since made no effort to pay.

The new lawsuit claims that James never made the first payment of $250,000, which was reportedly due in September.

“Once Plaintiffs began to uncover Defendants’ misconduct and sought answers to explain the taking of their assets, Defendants attempted to obscure the relevant information, avoided Plaintiffs’ inquiries, and invented fictional explanations for their actions…” the filing reads.

“It is now clear that Defendants had no intention of making Plaintiffs whole when they entered into the Settlement Agreement,” the lawsuit continues. “To date, Canwood Capital has not repaid even one dollar under the Settlement Agreement, Defendants have failed to refinance their existing loan, and Defendants have not provided Plaintiffs with access to their books and records… In other words, Defendants have satisfied none of their obligations and have refused even to respond to Plaintiffs’ outreaches about those breaches.”

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in the Austin Division of the Western District of Texas.

Mayfield signed a $100 million, three-year deal with the Buccaneers just last year after having successfully fulfilled a one-year contract before that.

The Bucs quarterback recently used some of his new-found wealth to help a local high school. He donated nearly $20,000 to Space Coast High School in Cocoa, Florida, after he learned that the school’s football team was in dire need of new equipment.

