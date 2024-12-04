Trans Golfer Says LPGA Gender-Eligibility Rule ‘Part of the Reason’ for High Trans Suicide Rate

Controversial transgender golfer Hailey Davidson is lashing out at the LPGA Tour after the organization announced its surprise policy change to ban most transgender athletes from competition.

The women’s pro golf organization announced its policy update on Wednesday with changes including a ban on any trans player who “transitioned” from male to female after puberty. The new rule would affect the largest number of transgender golfers because few transgenders undergo transitions before puberty.

Davidson has been campaigning to obtain an LPGA pro card since 2021 and had been steadily racking up victories on the NXXT Tour until that organization paused his eligibility to participate this year.

After the LPGA made its new policy known, Davidson took to his social media to blast the decision, Fox News reported.

“Can’t say I didn’t see this coming. Banned from the Epson and LPGA,” Davidson wrote Wednesday on Instagram. “All the silence and people wanting to stay ‘neutral’ thanks for absolutely nothing. This happened because of all your silence.

“And somehow people are surprised the suicide rate for transgender people is around 50%. Situations just like this are part of the reason.”

Davidson has often railed against those who oppose his taking part in women’s pro golf. He has called his detractors “haters” and accused them of being “misinformed” about transgender athletes.

Still, outgoing LPGA chief Mollie Marcoux Samaan said the group’s decision is based on science.

“Our policy is reflective of an extensive, science-based, and inclusive approach,” said Marcoux Samaan. “The policy represents our continued commitment to ensuring that all feel welcome within our organization while preserving the fairness and competitive equity of our elite competitions.”

Marcoux Samaan will step down at the end of December, leaving Liz Moore as the LPGA’s interim president while a permanent replacement is sought.

The LPGA’s decision comes after a group of LPGA players organized and signed a letter demanding that the organization ban male-born players from playing as women.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston