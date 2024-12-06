Loyola Players Make Amends with Sister Jean for Fist Bump Diss in Hilarious Fashion

The Loyola Chicago men’s basketball team committed a grave basketball sin when they neglected to fist-bump Sister Jean after their win on Tuesday. On Thursday, it was time to atone for the grievous error, which they did in hilarious fashion.

The controversy started after the Ramblers 76-54 victory over Eastern Michigan. Cameras caught Loyola players making their way off the floor, where they passed by team chaplain and college basketball celebrity Sister Jean, who was waiting with a fist extended to dap the victorious team. However, at least two players didn’t fist-bump Sister Jean. Cameras caught the diss, and outraged social media users voiced their content.

The players would face the music, or the whistle, to be exact, at Thursday’s practice when a whistle-equipped Sister Jean put them through sprints. And you better believe she got her fist-bumps and hugs at the end.

Now that the painful fist-bump episode is over, the Ramblers can get back to what they do best: winning. Loyola is currently 7-0 on the young season, and play South Florida on Saturday.

Should Sister Jean not receive her fist bump, it’s safe to say more sprints will follow.