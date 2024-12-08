Tom Brady Gives One-Word Response to the Idea of Bill Belichick as a College Football Coach

No one knows Bill Belichick better than Tom Brady, and when it comes to the idea of Belichick as a college football coach, Brady is not necessarily buying it.

The football world was shocked earlier this week when it was revealed that Belichick—who has no college football experience—had interviewed for the vacant head coaching position at North Carolina.

Brady appeared on Fox’s NFL pregame show on Sunday alongside former Patriots Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. He was asked whether he could see Belichick as a college coach.

Brady was not verbose in his response.

“No,” Brady replied.

“There’s a lot of things he can do, and obviously he’s tremendous, and even showing his personality. But getting out there on the recruiting trail and dealing with all these college kids, that would be…”

Brady’s former teammates quickly joined their former QB in his skepticism.

“Can you imagine NIL and all that nonsense?’ Gronkowski asked.

Edelman said, “Can you imagine Bill on a couch recruiting an 18-year-old?”

Brady completed the thought by acting out a hypothetical Belichick recruiting trip.

“Listen, do you really want to come here? I mean, we don’t really want you anyway, but I guess you could come. We’ll figure out if you play,” the rest of the Fox crew erupted in laughter at Brady’s impersonation.

While Belichick’s interest in the North Carolina job was reported as “serious,” most believe the eight-time Super Bowl champion coach is merely looking to create a more lucrative market by drumming up interest from multiple teams in the pros and college.