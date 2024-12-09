VIDEO: Ex-NFL Coach Jack Del Rio Drunk Driving Arrest Video Revealed

The drunk driving arrest video of now former University of Wisconsin football program adviser Jack Del Rio has been made public.

Del Rio resigned on Monday from his role on the school’s coaching staff after he was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated over the previous weekend.

The former NFL head coach wasn’t merely pulled over and charged with DWI; he was taken into custody after smashing his car through a fence of a person’s home in Madison, Wisconsin, and then attempting to flee the scene on foot.

In a video of his encounter with police, Del Rio is heard admitting to drinking “a little bit” after initially claiming he was not driving. He did backtrack on that claim and admitted he was driving a few minutes later, according to TMZ.

Officers cuffed Del Rio and placed him in the back of a squad car, but he soon began agitating and calling out as if in pain.

At one point, he yelled out, “Please, just let us fucking take a leak.”

He also claimed he was having pain, and when the police asked, “Sir, what is going on?” he replied, “It’s just this pain.”

Later in the video, Del Rio seemed to be having trouble controlling his body movements when trying to exit the squad car at a medical facility where police intended to perform a blood draw to determine his blood alcohol content.

Del Rio resigned Monday after the arrest.

Del Rio courted controversy in 2022 when he was still with the NFL’s Washington Commanders when the organization fined him for disparaging the BLM riots and calling the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, a “dustup.”

