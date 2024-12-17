AUDIO: Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell Lets F-Bombs Fly as Injuries Mount

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell was thoroughly disgusted after the team’s 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. On Tuesday, the coach dived into the loss with an F-bomb-filled interview to show that frustration.

Speaking to Detroit radio station 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell told hosts Costa and Jansen he was fired up about the criticism the team got for its first loss in eleven games.

“You know what happens is? You know, you win 11 in a row, and you lose, and then the sky falls,” Campbell exploded.

“And I hate to say it, but we’re not going to be able to win 11 in a row again for the rest of this season. We’re just not going to be able to do it,” he said.

“You know what happens is, you get used to eating filet — and I’m talking all of us — and everything’s good, life’s good. But you forgot what it was like when you had nothing, and you ate your fucking loaves of bread, and it was just fine, and it gave you everything you needed.”

“Sometimes you gotta get punched in the mouth and remember what it used to be like to really appreciate where you are. And we’ll do that.”

He noted that everyone in Detroit was disgusted by the loss, but he thinks everyone needed a wake-up call.

“I don’t give a crap if we have to win by one point every game for the rest of the year, that’s what we’re gonna do, and I’m gonna be happy about it.”

“We give up 700 yards, and we win by one point? You’re gonna see a fucking smile from my ear to ear, all right? I can promise you. So, we’re gonna find a way, and we’re gonna get it done.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston