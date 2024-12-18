Cam Newton: ‘I Always Went to Strip Clubs for Guys’

It’s not unusual for professional athletes to frequent strip clubs. However, it’s very uncommon for athletes to go to strip clubs for the reason Cam Newton went to strip clubs.

“I never went to a strip club for women,” he said on the most recent episode of the Funky Friday podcast. “I always went to strip clubs for guys.”

“I’m a competitor. I wasn’t gonna spend no money if I didn’t see nobody else spending no money. As soon as I see somebody thinking that they’ve got money… ‘OK, you spending five? I’mma spend six. If you gonna spend 10, I’mma spend 15.’ We’re gonna have a rain off.

“So that’s my whole thing. I don’t go to strip clubs for chicks, even though I want decoration. I was a competitor and still am a competitor to think like, ‘N—- you think you’ve got it, but you don’t got it. That 15 you making, I’mma spend my 15, and I’mma make it back easy.’ It ain’t nothing.”

I mean, to each his own, right?

The dancers at the clubs’ Newton went to must have indeed been happy to see him walk through the door.

Cam Newton is an 11-year NFL veteran with a league MVP and a Super Bowl appearance with the Panthers in 2015. In his career, he accounted for over 38,000 yards (rushing and passing) and 269 touchdowns (rushing and passing).