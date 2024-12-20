At least one person has been reported dead following a plane crash that occurred on Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins’ property.

Originating from Lansing, Michigan, the 1979 Beechcraft A36 went down somewhere in East Aurora around 11:30 ET in a wooded area near Dawkins’ house. Per Fox News:

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport issued an alert at around 11:16 a.m. ET that the aircraft had mechanical issues as it tried to get to White Plains, East Aurora Police Chief Patrick Welch said. The plane originated from Lansing, Michigan. Around six minutes later, East Aurora dispatch received a phone call about a small plane crash in a wooded area, he added. The plane crashed between two properties and in “close proximity” to Dawkins’ house, Welch said. WKBW-TV reported it was Dawkins’ property, citing property records.

Officials said first responders were met with a “fully involved fire” at the crash site. Th

The offensive lineman was excused from practice for personal reasons.

Welch said fire officials responding to the crash reported a “fully involved fire” upon arriving. The lone pilot, who has yet to be identified, did not survive. Dawkins missed practice for personal reasons but later expressed his condolences to the pilot’s family.

“I still wonder why things happen in life, but tragedies happen all of the time. The biggest point about it is that I hope the pilot’s family is OK. I hope that they’re doing all right because somebody lost their life today in an accident. I’m glad my family is perfectly fine,” he said.

