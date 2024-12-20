‘Santa Purdy’: Brock Purdy Gifts Linemen Brand New Cars Despite Still Playing on Rookie Contract

Several of Brock Purdy’s offensive linemen make more money than he does. However, that didn’t stop the 49ers signal-caller from lavishing some pretty expensive gifts on the guys who keep him safe.

In a video the 49ers posted to social media, Purdy opens the door to a meeting room with his offensive linemen, where he gives them an interesting greeting.

“Boys, I just want to say Merry Christmas. I got some gifts for you guys – sorry for the wait, but if you want to follow me outside,” Purdy said.

As the large men made their way outside, they saw nine parked vehicles: five Toyota Sequoias and four Toyota Tundras—all presents and for them.

“My mind is blown, honestly,” offensive tackle Jaylon Moore said. “This is probably the greatest gift I ever got in my life.”

Well, let’s hope!

A 2025 Toyota Sequoia starts at $62,175, and a 2025 Toyota Tundra starts at $40.090. So, beating a gift of that magnitude would be hard.

Purdy’s salary for this year is only $985,000. However, Purdy has a reported net worth of $6 million due to several lucrative endorsement deals with brands such as Ariat, Toyota, Buffalo Wild Wings, etc.

Not only that, Purdy’s rookie contract is expiring, and the 49ers will finally have to pay him like the near-Super Bowl champion starting quarterback he’s been for them over the last few years.

Purdy was “Mr. Irrelevant,” the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Since then, he’s been anything but irrelevant. Since taking the starting reigns in 2022, Purdy has thrown for 8,828 yards, 59 touchdowns, and has a 67.3 percent completion percentage.