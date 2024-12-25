Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Wants NFL Games Every Christmas: ‘We’re Going to Be There’

Pat Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger, and the entire NBA are against the NFL playing games on Christmas Day. However, if Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones has his way, the NFL is here to stay.

The NFL recently inked a three-year deal with Netflix to feature doubleheader on Christmas Day and while this year Christmas fell on a Wednesday – which led to some awkward scheduling – Jerry Jones wants to see the NFL on Christmas Day no matter what day the holiday falls on.

“Christmas Day is Christmas Day, and it doesn’t wait around for what day it’s on. We want to be there on Christmas Day,” Jones said during his most appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

“I would think the future is whatever day it’s on, we’re going to be there on Christmas.”

Next year, Christmas Day falls on a Thursday, which would presumably cause no problems since the league normally plays a game on Thursday. However, what do you do when Christmas falls on a Tuesday? aS it does in 2029?

While this might seem like a daunting challenge, and it is, one thing that is obvious is that the NFL won’t let player safety get in the way of making a buck. The teams playing this year – the Chiefs, Steelers, Ravens, and Texans – have had to play three games in 11 days. This, despite the league’s repeated statemnts that they are concerned with player safety.

If Christmas Day games continue to be lucrative for the league – which they undoubtedly will – expect the league to puch for more. However, given the obvious wear and tear on the players, also expect the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) to push for more money to play them.