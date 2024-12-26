WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Reveals Special Promise Kept with Christmas Day Win

The Kansas City Chiefs had a lot on the line when they took on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day. They would secure the #1 overall playoff seeding in the AFC with a win.

QB Patrick Mahomes wanted the win for that reason as well. But he also had an extra, hidden motivation.

Before the game, Mahomes promised his pregnant wife that he would win and secure the top spot in the AFC so they could have their third child with their whole family together instead of him having to play a game.

“I told my wife, my pregnant wife, I was gonna get the No. 1 seed so we can go have that baby,” Mahomes told Netflix sideline reporter Stacey Dales. “We got the one seed.”

Responding to her husband’s words on her Instagram story, Brittany wrote, “Always keeping his promises.”

Another promise or stated goal Mahomes made this year was to complete a three-peat: winning three Super Bowls in a row. The Chiefs have three Super Bowl rings in Mahomes’s era, but those championship wins were not consecutive.

It helps that Kansas City plays its best football at the most important time of year. Their domination of Pittsburgh on Christmas Day was most impressive. Mahomes threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. The Chiefs defense only allowed the Steelers ten points despite being down their best player, Chris Jones.