Shocked Fans Want Arkansas Player Banned from Football After ‘Disgusting Act’

If a sizable percentage of X users have their way, Arkansas offensive lineman Fernando Carmona will receive a lifetime ban from college football for what he did to an opposing player on Friday.

During Arkansas’ 39-26 victory over the Texas Tech Raiders at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee. Texas Tech’s CJ Baskerville took Carmona to task on social media, claiming that an argument with the Razorback turned into an ugly incident that led to Carmona intentionally stomping on his ankle with the weight of his 322-pound frame.

Baskerville gave his version of events and demanded Carmona “Do better” in a captioned post on X.

“There’s no denying that Arkansas played a great game last night, I am not taking that away from them,” Baskerville wrote. “But #55 Fernando Carmona blatantly stepping on my ankle and pressing down on it on purpose is straight up dirty. Proceeds to say “got your b**** a***.” Do better.”

X users reacted quickly, with many pushing for a lifetime ban for Carmona.

Carmona, a redshirt junior, is a transfer player from San Jose State. As a redshirt junior, he would be draft-eligible this year. As of the time of this writing, Carmona has not publicly responded to Baskerville’s post.