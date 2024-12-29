VIDEO: College Football Referee Bloodied During Wild Bowl Game Brawl

A college football referee came away bloodied and scarred by a wild melee that erupted between the East Carolina Pirates and the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Military Bowl on Saturday.

The trouble started after NC State defensive back Tamarcus Cooley shoved ECU WR Yannick Smith with 38 seconds remaining in the game. Both benches cleared, and both teams went at it. During the fight, a player’s helmet hit the official in the face.

The fight resulted in the ejection of eight players: three from East Carolina and five from North Carolina State. The official announced the numbers of all eight players.

After the game, North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren expressed his “embarrassment” at his team’s behavior.

“I’d also like to apologize for our football team for how that ended.