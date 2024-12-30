Barstool Sports chief Dave Portnoy is calling for an FBI investigation into the Washington Commanders after a heartbreaking $370,000 parlay loss during Sunday’s NFL games.

Portnoy told his followers on social media that he made a bold bet and took the odds that Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts would score two or more touchdowns, then Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett would score, and so would the Commanders’ Brian Robinson Jr., the Daily Mail reported

With odds at +3629, Portnoy would have won $370,000 on his bet of $10,000 if all three players scored as predicted.

Portnoy’s day started well when both Taylor and Pickett delivered. However, despite repeated opportunities to clinch it for Portnoy, Robinson Jr. never crossed into the end zone to deliver a single touchdown on Sunday.

Robinson went for 60 yards on 13 carries and nine yards on two receptions, yet still never scored, even as the Commanders came back for a 30-24 win in overtime.

Portnoy posted a video of himself falling to the floor in shock and disbelief as Robinson failed to deliver.

Portnoy went on a rant after the loss and called for an all-out investigation, implying that Robinson was slacking on purpose.

“[Rodriguez] has five f*ck*ng carries the whole season. Robinson is perfectly f*ck*ng healthy, smiling on the sidelines, and we are giving it to this f8ck*ng guy?

“I want a federal investigation. I want f*ck*ng everyone in Washington investigated. I want DraftKings investigated. I want Robinson investigated,” he ranted.

“I want everyone with a f*ck*ng pulse, in-house, outhouse, park house [investigated]. What the f*ck was that?”

He went on to post a slew of posts advising the Commanders to throw Robinson off the team.

The sports website chief has jokingly referred to himself as a “degenerate gambler” in the past and has routinely made high-dollar bets on sports, though he also admitted he has been on a dry spell and hasn’t won for a while.

For instance, he bet that Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever would win the WNBA title in August but lost his $100,00 bet when the Fever went down in its first playoff game. He also lost a one million bet that the Oilers would win hockey’s Stanley Cup. He also lost $200,000 when he bet Alabama would win the college football national championship, but they didn’t even make it to the 12-team playoffs.

On the other hand, he won $1.1 million when he bet the Celtics would win the NBA Championships and $1.65 million when he predicted that pro golfer Scottie Scheffler would win the Masters.

Despite Sunday’s frustrating loss, Portnoy posted another video pledging to battle on and talking about the latest big bet he placed.

