Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has reportedly been offered a huge deal to stay in college football instead of turning pro next year.

On3 Sports claims that insiders have revealed that Ewers has been offered a massive $6 million deal to enter the transfer portal for next season, Fox News reported.

It has not yet been revealed exactly where this massive offer is coming from, nor is there any hint about where Ewers might transfer if he stays in collegiate football. But some suspect he could be eying Notre Dame.

If he were to remain, it appears likely that he would become the highest-paid college quarterback in history.

It has been expected that Ewers would throw his helmet in on the 2025 NFL Draft, but he has made no public announcement about his plans after this season with the Longhorns.

Ewers started the 2021 season with Ohio State, but after only two snaps, he transferred to Texas, where he has remained since the start of the 2022 season.

This season, Ewers has led the Longhorns to vie for the national title with 2,867 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes despite several injuries. The Longhorns will face Arizona State in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

