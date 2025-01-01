New Orleans Terror Attack Claimed Life of Ex-Princeton Football Player Tiger Bech

The attack early on New Year’s Day in New Orleans has claimed the life of former Princeton football player Tiger Bech. He was only 28.

Bech was a wide receiver at Princeton, an All-Ivy League player, and is the older brother of Jack Bech, a standout wide receiver at TCU last year, CBS Sports reported.

Unfortunately, Bech was celebrating on Bourbon Street early on Wednesday morning when a man investigators have identified as 42-year-old Muslim convert Shamsud Din Jabbar drove a truck through the crowd of revelers on the street, killing more than a dozen and injuring 30 or more.

Officials reported that Din Jabbar’s truck had a black ISIS flag attached to its rear gate and noted that the FBI is investigating the incident as a terror attack.

Bech, a native of Louisiana who played high school football at St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was reportedly kept on life support until his family could be contacted, KLFY-TV reported

His brother, Jack, posted a message to social media, writing, “Love you always brother! You inspired me everyday, now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us.”

Tiger Bech played for Princeton from 2016 to 2018 and, after college, became a stockbroker at a New York firm.

