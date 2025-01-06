ESPN commentator Stephen A Smith is castigating the New England Patriots as racists for firing black head coach Jerod Mayo after only a single season.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft told fans, according to Fox News, that he informed Mayo after the team’s final regular-season game that he would not be returning as head coach next year.

However, during a discussion on the news on First Take, Smith noted that he sees racism as the core of the firing.

“This is about Mike Vrabel. That’s who they wanted. No question about it,” Smith exclaimed. “He’s the more seasoned and experienced coach. I don’t like this. They call it Black Monday for a reason. This certainly typifies it. I don’t know why it’s not called White Monday. Doug Pederson got fired from Jacksonville. He deserved that firing.”

Smith continued, saying, “Jerod Mayo clearly was not given a lengthy enough opportunity considering what Bill Belichick left him with from a talent perspective, considering the record, considering the way the team performed.”

He also insisted that the team’s front office “turned” on Mayo as the season progressed.

“He didn’t help himself with some of the comments he made calling the team soft… But no matter what we can point to, at the end of the day the folks in New England were turning against Jerod Mayo. We all know this,” Smith explained.

“And I think it has something to do with the fact that Vrabel is available, and that’s what’s really going on here. They don’t want to lose him to a team like the New York Jets. They want to be in the running, and they can’t do that with him as the head coach,” Smith claimed.

Still, Mayo’s year at the top was not good. The Patriots only won four regular-season games this year and lost 13.

Kraft said that firing Mayo was “For me, personally, this was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made,” and added, “I have known Jerod for 17 years. He earned my respect and admiration.”

However, Kraft also said that it was incumbent upon him to make changes.

“Since buying the team, I have always considered myself and my family as custodians of a public asset. We have tremendous fans who expect and deserve a better product than we have delivered in recent years,” Kraft said. “I apologize for that. I have given much thought and consideration as to what actions I can take to expedite our return to championship contention and determined this move was the best option at this time.”

