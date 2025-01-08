The NFL has said it is monitoring the wildfire situation consuming Los Angeles and developing contingency plans for Monday night’s Rams-Vikings playoff games if they were forced to move the game.

Now, we know what those plans are.

The game is scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. However, if the fires or the damage they caused make holding the game at SoFi untenable, the league will move it to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“The NFL’s priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community,” the NFL’s statement read. “…We continue to prepare to play the Vikings-Rams game as scheduled on Monday night at SoFi Stadium. As with all games, there are contingency plans in the event a change in location is needed. In this instance, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, if necessary.”

The Vikings and Rams are currently set to play at 8 PM EST on Monday.