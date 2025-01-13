Caitlin Clark’s Alleged Stalker Arrested over Threatening, Sexual Messages

A Texas man is under arrest for allegedly sending WNBA star Caitlin Clark threatening and sexually explicit messages before eventually driving to Indianapolis.

Michael Lewis, 55, was arrested and charged with felony stalking after authorities in Indianapolis traced him back to a local hotel.

A week before his arrest, police confronted Lewis about the messages. Lewis told officers that the messages were only fantasy, nothing real, and nothing he intended to act on. He also said he was in Indianapolis on vacation.

Authorities told Lewis to stop messaging Clark, but the communications reportedly continued.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Clark was not only aware of the stalking messages but even adjusted her public appearance schedule due to concerns for her safety.

“Been driving around your house 3x a day..but don’t call the law just yet, the publc is allowed to drive by gainbridge..aka Caitlin’s Fieldhouse,” one of Lewis’ messages read, according to court documents.

Another read, “im getting tickets. Im sitting behind the bench..and im gonna f em up…watch me….settle down Michael..ur stuck in snow.”

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears lauded Clark for “coming forward” with the alleged stalking and informing law enforcement as to the threats.

“It takes a lot of courage for women to come forward in these cases, which is why many don’t,” Mears said. “In doing so, the victim is setting an example for all women who deserve to live and work in Indy without the threat of sexual violence.”

Lewis could face six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 if convicted.