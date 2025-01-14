WATCH: Olympic Kitesurfer Rescues Woman at Risk of Drowning

An Olympic kitesurfer’s video clip is going viral after he rescued a woman who was on the verge of drowning off the coast of Brazil.

Bruno Lobo, 31, launched his kitesurfing outfit off the coast of Sao Luis, Brazil, on January 10 so he could test a new video system, and it was a good thing he did because the camera caught some amazing footage.

The video of his surfing initially showed the Sao Luis-born Lobo enjoying the ocean, but soon it was clear he had become concerned about something, USA Today reported.

The surfer, who is also a doctor, saw a woman in distress out too far from the beach. He then began manipulating his windsail so he could get to the flailing young woman.

In short order he came up behind her, swam out to grab her, and then pulled her to the board. The video then shows him headed to shore.

“After sailing a few meters, I heard a cry for help and looked at the girl who was drowning,” the surfer who competed last year at the Paris Olympics wrote on Instagram. “I promptly approached her with the kite, tried to calm her down, and asked her to climb on my back (as) she was very tired and had no strength.”

“I was very surprised at that moment to see someone at that level in the sea, and when I recognized that she was drowning, I promptly went in her direction to help,” he added, according to CNN.

“I am very happy that there was a happy end and she is fine! For sure, if she stayed (longer) in the water, she wouldn’t be,” Lobo said.

The Olympian also dismissed any talk of heroism, saying, “Thank you for all the messages. I only did what needed to be done and what was within my power!”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston