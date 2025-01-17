Survey Reveals the Most Dangerous NFL Stadiums, and a Shocker Tops the List

A new ranking of the most dangerous NFL stadiums reveals that the Minnesota Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium and the Denver Broncos’ Empower Field are the most dangerous stadiums for football fans to attend.

The list, compiled by Sportsbook Review, examined the crime rates in the communities that host NFL stadiums and polled more than 3,000 football fans on their impressions of the safety of attending pro football games.

“Feeling safe at a sporting event is critical to your enjoyment of it – and while we wish it wasn’t true, a concerning number of NFL fans we polled have witnessed (or been a victim of) at least one act of harassment, vandalism, theft, or violence in or around the NFL stadiums they frequent,” the report said.

The crime rates were bad enough for many football stadiums, but the poll of fans also found that 39.2 percent claimed to have either witnessed or suffered a crime in or near an NFL stadium.

The top five most dangerous NFL stadiums ranked by the overall crime rates in their neighborhoods include the Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium, the Broncos’ Empower Field, the Houston Texans’ NRG Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs and their Arrowhead Stadium, and in fifth place, the Seattle Seahawks and Lumen Field.

Two other teams made the list for violent crime statistics, with the Broncos having the worst violent crime rate, followed by the Chiefs and the Texans. But added to the list was the Baltimore Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium in fourth place and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in last place.

The list of stadiums where football fans witnessed crimes reveals a wholly different list. Topping this list, with 63.2 percent of fans saying they witnessed a crime in the stadium or in the surrounding community, is the Philadelphia Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field.

The fan survey of crime continues, with 54.6 percent saying they witnessed a crime at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, 51.1 percent at the New England Patriots’ Gillette Stadium, 47.3 percent at New York’s Metlife Stadium, and 42.2 percent saying they have witnessed crime at the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The percentages of fans who say they were the victim of a crime at or around an NFL stadium were much smaller. But in that list, 13.1 percent said the worst stadium was the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. That was followed by the Jets and Giants’ stadium in New York, the Eagles’ stadium, the Washington Commanders’ FedExField, and, in fifth place, the Seahawks’ Lumen Field.

Fans were also asked which stadium they felt was most dangerous for visiting fans.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field topped the list of stadiums that visiting fans were fearful of attending. The Cleveland Browns came in second worst, followed by the Chicago Bears’ Soldier Field, the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, and, in fifth place, Allegiant Stadium, where the Las Vegas Raiders play.

Women were also asked at which stadiums they felt unsafe. The worst ranked in, with 73.7 percent saying they feel the least safe at the Detroit Lions’ Ford Field. The Indianapolis Colts ranked as the second most feared by women, with the Rams and Chargers’ SoFi Stadium coming in third.

Finally, 98.2 percent of parents also felt that their children were unsafe at the Colt’s Lucas Oil Stadium, with 94.4 percent saying Caesars Superdome, where the New Orleans Saints play, was the second worst, and the Cincinnati Bengals’ Paycor Stadium came in for third place.

