Woman Faces Vehicular Manslaughter Charges for Crash that Killed Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson

A Maryland woman has been arrested and hit with 13 charges after being indicted over the July car accident that led to the death of Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and two of his friends.

Prince George’s County resident Cori Clingman was arrested on Thursday after the indictment, which included charges of DUI and criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, according to the New York Post.

Clingman, 23, faces a maximum of 30 years in prison if convicted. The July 6, 2024, accident claimed the lives of Jackson and two of his friends, Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr. Prosecutors also say she was driving while drunk.

“Each of their lives was special, important, and a tragic loss for their families and our community,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said on Thursday. “These were three young men who had gotten it right in life, who had amazing, bright futures ahead of them. But on July 6th, they were taken away from all of us.”

Prosecutors added that Clingman, driving an Infinity Q50, was street racing the Dodge Charger being driven by Jackson when the accident occurred. The crash also involved a third automobile, a Chevy Impala.

Clingman’s car reportedly slammed into Jackson’s Charger, which then veered off the road and ran over several tree stumps before coming to a halt. Jackson and Hazel were declared dead at the scene, and Lytton died later at a hospital.

Clingman went to the same high school as the deceased young men, and were all friends.

“This was a horrific tragedy that should not have occurred,” Braveboy added. “This just starts, really, our fight to get justice for these three young men, their families, Wise High School, the NFL, and this entire community.”

Khyree Jackson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and participated in the Vikings’ OTAs and minicamp. Hazel played for the University of Maryland, and Lytton was with both Florida State and Penn State.

