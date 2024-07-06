Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson, 24, Killed in Car Accident

Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was killed in an overnight car accident in Maryland.

He was 24 years old.

James Crepea, reporter for The Oregonian, confirmed the news.

Maryland State Police released further details on the accident that ultimately claimed three lives.

Coaches and executives from Oregon and his current team, the Vikings, were quick to express their grief and offer condolences.

“I am absolutely crushed by this news,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said. “Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah expressed similar sentiments.

“I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree. As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. His story was one of resilience. He was taking steps to become the best version of himself, not just for him, but for those who cared about and looked up to him. Khyree’s personality captured every room he was in. I’m devastated that his life and everything he had in front of him has been cut short. My thoughts are with Khyree’s family and friends, those who played with and coached him in college, and his teammates and coaches here at the Vikings.”

Jackson was a Maryland native who played for Alabama before transferring to Oregon.