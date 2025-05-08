Cruz: Revelations of Biden Administration Level of Corruption, Incompetence ‘Staggering’

During Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacted to the transition from the Biden administration to the current Trump administration and what the current administration has since discovered about the previous administration.

“In America, they were focusing their attention on DEI,” host Sean Hannity said. “They were focusing their attention on wokeness. They were focusing their attention on regulations. But abroad, then they were spending hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars, new green deal, wokeism, transgenderism, LGBTQ-ism. I mean, I just — I can’t even believe in many ways we survived it. And now to undo this mess, the only thing they have for Donald Trump is their criticism, and it all happened on their watch. And I don’t think, I don’t want to relitigate the election but wow. I mean, it’s breathtaking how out of touch they are with their own failed record.”

“Look, there was a level of corruption and a level of incompetence that is staggering,” Cruz replied. “The corruption — they weaponized every branch of the federal government, the Department of Justice, and the FBI, they attacked their opponents, including indicting Donald Trump four times because they were terrified the voters were would reelect him. You know, I just covered in in my podcast ‘Verdict with Ted Cruz,’ I just covered a story out of USAID about a Biden administration official who funneled massive amounts of money to a crony of his in Africa who in turn wired money back to him utterly corrupt payoffs. And by the way, when DOGE showed up to say, show us the books, he blocked the doors and said, no, you can’t see the books.”

“That level of corruption — look, I interviewed again on my podcast, Lee Zeldin, the EPA administrator,” he continued. “He described how in the closing months of the Biden administration, they spent $20 billion — here’s how the Biden administration described it, throwing gold bars out the window, that included $2 billion to a nonprofit that employed Stacey Abrams to just — it was utter corruption. And so, that’s a big part of the election and it’s one of the reasons I’m really excited about the Trump administration, because they’re changing that and turning it around.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor