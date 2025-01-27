President Trump Congratulates the Chiefs and Their ‘Fantastic Fans’ on AFC Title Win

President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account to post a hearty congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for winning the AFC Title on Sunday. The Chiefs are heading to their third Super Bowl in a row.

The Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in a close 32-29 final on Sunday, sending Patrick Mahomes and crew to the Super Bowl once again. And if they win, they will be the first NFL team ever to win three in a row.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs. What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers,” he wrote on Truth Social and also on X, TMZ noted.

The Chiefs have been one of the most winning teams in recent memory. They have battled their way to the Super Bowl four out of the last six years running and have won three of those games so far—though only two of them have been back-to-back.

Trump didn’t leave the Buffalo Bills hanging, either. He also congratulated them for their outstanding season.

“Likewise, congratulations to the Buffalo Bills on a tremendous season. They will do a lot of winning long into the future!!!” the president wrote.

However, while Donald Trump seems excited about the coming Super Bowl, many others claim that the AFC game was “rigged” in favor of the Chiefs.

Many fans took to social media to rail against the NFL and the officiating, claiming that the game was badly called, unfairly giving the Chiefs the upper hand.

The refs were blasted so much that vision care company Lasik jumped to its own X account to offer the refs free eye care.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston