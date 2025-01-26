‘Rigged!’: Controversial Play Goes Chiefs Way, Sends Fans into a Fury

If the NFL expected that a change in referee assignment would keep the AFC Championship Game scandal-free, it did not.

On a crucial 3rd & 5 with 3:13 left in the first half, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes threw a deep pass to wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Bills safety Cole Bishop appeared to intercept the ball as the two fell to the ground. However, Worthy got his hand around the ball just before impact with the ground.

The referees ruled it a completed catch for the Chiefs. Bills head coach Sean McDermott challenged that it was a catch, and the referees confirmed that Worthy had caught the ball.

The Chiefs capitalized on the call and cashed in by scoring a touchdown a few plays later, making the score 21-10.

The Bills were flagged for holding on the play, which would likely have prevented them from holding onto the ball, fans on social media erupted into anger.

Charges of favoritism towards the Chiefs from NFL officials dominated the week leading up to the AFC Championship Game. In the Divisional Round, the Chiefs directly benefitted from three highly controversial calls, at least one of which directly led to points.

The assignment of referee Clete Blakeman, one of the few referees with whom the Chief has a losing record, prompted some to believe the game would be refereed fairly.

After this play, it’s safe to say plenty of people don’t believe that happened.