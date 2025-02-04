VIDEO: Marcus Jordan, Son of NBA Legend Michael Jordan, Arrested for DUI After Police Chase

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested in Florida and booked into Orange County Jail for driving under the influence and resisting arrest.

Jordan, 34, was arrested “after he was allegedly out drinking at a Florida strip club before getting his car stuck on railroad tracks early Tuesday,” authorities said via NBC News.

“I stood at the window and immediately detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle,” an arresting officer wrote in the affidavit obtained by NBC News. “The defendant kept saying he made a wrong turn and needed assistance getting his vehicle off the railroad tracks. I noticed the driver had slurred speech and he was confused where he was located. I noticed the driver had red, bloodshot, and glassy eyes.”

Jordan was booked on suspicion of DUI, drug possession, and resisting arrest.

The affidavit states that officers found a blue Lamborghini stuck on the railroad tracks at 1:14 a.m. near Greenwood Drive and Mechanic Street. The same vehicle was reported to have fled from Seminole County officers.

According to NBC, “Jordan told officers he had been drinking that night and was ‘coming from a few venues in Winter Park and Casselberry.’ A ‘plastic baggie with a white powdery substance inside’ was also found in the ‘right pocket of his pants,’ authorities said, noting that field tests later showed the substance was cocaine.

“Officials alleged Marcus Jordan was not cooperative during the arrest, at one point extending his legs to keep them from closing the door to the squad car. He also ‘was singing the entire way to the DUI Center and his speech was slurred,’ the affidavit states.”

TMZ Sports obtained an arrest video in which Marcus Jordan name-dropped his famous father to officers.

Jordan was released from custody Tuesday morning after spending several hours in jail.