President Donald Trump revealed that he had directed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to “deny any and all visa applications” of transgender athletes attempting to enter the United States.

The announcement from Trump came as he was set to sign an executive order protecting women’s sports from transgender athletes. Before the signing, Trump spoke about the 2028 Summer Olympics and how his administration would “not stand by and watch men beat and batter female athletes.”

“In Los Angeles in 2028, my administration will not stand by and watch men beat and batter female athletes, and we’re just not going to let it happen, and it’s going to end,” Trump added. “And it’s ending right now, and nobody’s going to be able to do a damn thing about it because when I speak, we speak with authority. And, for the same reason — just to make sure, I’m also directing our Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem……to deny any and all visa applications made by men attempting to fraudulently enter the United States while identifying themselves as women athletes, trying [to] get into the games.”

Breitbart News’s Warner Todd Huston reported that the executive order signed by Trump contained several measures, such as the rewriting of “federal Title IX education rules to withhold federal funds from schools that allow transgender athletes to play as females.”

Since taking office, Trump has taken several steps to protect women’s sports from transgender athletes, such as announcing that the “official policy” of the government is that “there are only two genders: male and female.”

Trump has also signed an executive order barring “destructive and life-altering procedures” from being performed on individuals under the age of 19. Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton reported that since Trump’s executive order, “several hospital systems” in several states have “paused sex change drugs and surgeries for minors.”