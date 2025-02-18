Trump Golfs with Buffalo Bills Players on Presidents Day

The Buffalo Bills did not end their season the way they wanted, but their offseason is going quite well for a few of them, at least.

On Monday, several Bills players traveled to Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach to golf with President Trump as he celebrated Presidents Day.

The Bills players in the pic were Spencer Brown, Dalton Kincaid, Ryan Van Demark, Tommy Doyle, and Sam Martin.

Brown, who shared the group pic with the president on his Instagram page, captioned the photo with “45-47,” written in the caption.

“Met the president on Presidents Day,” Doyle wrote on his own story. He is the player in the group photo wearing the “Make America Great Again” hat.

Trump saw a surge of support among NFL players in the 2024-2025 season, most notably when 49ers’ defensive end Joey Bosa jumped into a post-game interview wearing a MAGA hat just before the election.

Many thought the Bills deserved to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl instead of the Chiefs after a few controversial calls went against them in the AFC Championship Game.

Still, Philadelphia was really good, and there’s no real reason to believe Buffalo would have fared better than KC in the Super Bowl. Buffalo is young and should have many more opportunities to get the big game with Josh Allen at the helm.