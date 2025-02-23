Stephen A. Smith Leads Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama in Betting Odds for 2028 Democrat Nomination

Even though President Donald Trump’s presidency is only a month old, there is already speculation about who could possibly take the reins of the sinking Democratic Party for the 2028 election, and one seemingly unlikely name has just zoomed up to fourth place in the betting odds list.

According to Front Office Sports, left-wing sports commentator Stephen A. Smith is popping up on the prediction market Kalshi as a top contender for the Democratic nomination for president in the 2028 election cycle.

Smith, who has lately become a sharp critic of the Democrat Party and its massive failures by foisting the senile Biden and the loser Harris on the country, is now being weighed as equally worthy as Democrats, including former Biden Treasury Secretary Pete Buttigieg, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and hard-core, left-wing Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Currently, only California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore have better odds than Smith.

In fact, Smith has better odds than operatives, who one might think are far heavier hitters than the TV commentator. Smith seems to have more favorability than Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, 2024 loser Kamala Harris, ex-first lady Michelle Obama, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, Penn: Sen. John Fetterman, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Smith has dismissed the idea of running for president, but it also seems he has not entirely ruled it out.

“I can’t imagine myself ever running,” he told Front Office Sports on Feb. 5. “The one thing that will always dissuade me from political office is having to campaign… Now, if I could just get interviewed and get into office, that would be different. But that campaign stuff would kill me because I am a straight shooter.”

On the other hand, despite his seeming inclination to wave off a campaign, Smith has also said that he’d love to be the man to “affect millions of lives” by being president.

“If you tell me that I could catapult to the White House, and I could be in a position to affect millions upon millions of lives, not just in America, but the world over, yeah, that’s something that I would entertain,” he told CNBC a week later.

He also seemed to egg people on to consider him, telling TMZ, “I don’t know what the hell they’re thinking. I ain’t qualified, but if you want to go ahead and entertain it, you can go ahead and entertain it.”

Smith has also commented on the current crop of Democrats, whom many suspect have presidential candidacy ambitions. He called them “weak.”

“If you’re the Democrats, that’s why Stephen A Smith is in the news,” Smith said on his podcast of his name being thrown in the ring, “because y’all don’t have anybody. You don’t have anybody. Who you got? Who you got? Kamala Harris better not run. She better not run. She’s not going to win a presidency in 2028!

“I’m not in the news because I’m here!” Smith said, holding his hand up at a high level. “I’m in the news because the Democratic Party is [down] here! Dammit, lower than that! Down to the bottom! They suck right now! Horrible! Because they don’t have a voice! Where the hell is the voice?”

Clearly, Smith is encouraging the talk about his possible run for president in 2028.

In the end, though, the sports man who calls himself a “political centrist” would appear to be a bad fit for a party still barreling down the extreme left-wing path. One would think he would not make it out of the primaries intact.

