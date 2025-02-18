Stephen A. Smith Blasts Dems ‘Weak’ 2028 Presidential Bench: ‘They Suck!’

For someone who says he’s not running for the Democratic nomination in 2028, ESPN host Stephen A. Smith spends a lot of time discussing the Democratic nominees in 2028.

Smith, who spoke at length about his appearance in a field of potential 2028 Democrat nominees in a poll last month, used that same survey to trash Democrats, saying that his relatively impressive showing proves the left has a very “weak” field.

“If you’re the Democrats, that’s why Stephen A Smith is in the news,” Smith said on his podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show, “because y’all don’t have anybody. You don’t have anybody. Who you got? Who you got? Kamala Harris better not run. She better not run. She’s not going to win a presidency in 2028! Keep in mind respect for her. I’m not going to disrespect the former Vice President of the United States. I will never do that, but we gotta be real about something here. When she ran for election on her own, she couldn’t make it to Iowa in 2020. She ultimately positions herself [and] gets the vice presidency. They win the election in 2020. Joe Biden is feeling himself after the liberals won the midterms, and instead of being a transitional president like he promised, the man backstabbed the Liberal Party and turned around and said, ‘I’m staying.’ They wanted him out!”

Smith continued, “I’m not in the news because I’m here!” Smith said as he motioned upward. “I’m in the news because the Democratic Party is [down] here! Dammit, lower than that! Down to the bottom! They suck right now! Horrible! Because they don’t have a voice! Where the hell is the voice?”

The ESPN hot-take artist recently told TMZ he had no interest in running for political office. However, he seems to be quite interested in political office.