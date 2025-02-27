REPORT: Rival NFL Insiders Confront Each Other at Scouting Combine, NFL Security Got Involved

What began as a simple trip to Starbucks turned into a heated confrontation between NFL Insiders that reportedly required NFL security to defuse.

According to Pro Football Talk, the incident occurred at Starbucks inside the J.W. Marriott Hotel in Indianapolis, Indiana, where the NFL is holding its annual Scouting Combine this week. Ian Rapoport, National Insider for the NFL Network, was conversing with an agent when Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz interrupted the two and said something to the effect of, “We need to talk.”

Rapoport, apparently not feeling the same urgency to talk to Schultz, responded by saying they did not need to talk. Schultz then accused Rapoport of something; the longtime NFL Network insider denied the accusation. Schultz then reportedly told Rapoport, “If you have anything to say it to me, say it to my fucking face… If this continues, we’re going to have a fucking problem.”

Soon after this, NFL Security got involved and separated the two.

Pro Football Talk reports the conflict between the two centers on their conflicting reports regarding the meeting between Fox Sports color analyst and Las Vegas Raiders Minority Owner Tom Brady and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Schultz reported the meet-up on social media.

However, Rapoport seemingly downplayed the meeting as a chance encounter. This characterization angered Schultz, who posted on X, “If you really think Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford just happened to run into each other at a ski resort in Montana — of all places — at the exact same time, I’ve got a bridge to sell you,” he said.

Matthew Stafford is one of the most heavily trafficked names on the quarterback rumor trade mill. The Raiders would be a likely landing spot for the NFL veteran, who is already in California and would likely want to stay there rather than move cross-country to the Giants or some other suitor. As Schultz referenced, it does seem extremely unlikely that the meeting between Brady and Stafford would have occurred by chance.

In any event, watch yourself if you’re hanging out at the J.W. Marriott Starbucks in Indianapolis this week,