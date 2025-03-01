Brett Favre Praises Trump, Vance After Confrontation with Zelensky: ‘Standing Up for America’

Former Green Bay Packer Brett said it was “unreal” to see Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky speaking disrespectfully to President Trump in the Oval Office Friday.

Still, he thanked Trump and Vance for “standing up for America.”

An otherwise normal Oval Office meeting with a foreign leader took a decided turn for the bizarre after Zelensky went after Vice President Vance following a seemingly innocuous comment about pursuing diplomacy to end the Ukraine- Russia war, as previous President Joe Biden had failed to do. Things derailed quickly from there as Zelensky continuously interrupted Trump and Vance while making a critical error in saying that the U.S. would soon “feel” the ramifications of the war.

By the end of the conversation, both Trump and Vance had called the visiting Ukrainian head of state “disrespectful,” and Trump told Zelensky to leave.

Favre posted a clip of the exchange with the caption, “This was a bit unreal to watch. A foreign leader speaking to a sitting U.S. President like this. Glad @realDonaldTrump & @JDVance are standing up for America.”

Many shared and agreed with Favre’s observation.

Since the altercation, Trump has said that Zelensky can return after he commits to wanting peace. At the same time, European leaders have nearly unanimously backed the Ukrainian leader and criticized Trump. It’s unclear exactly where the peace talks stand now.