WATCH: Rangers Fans Boo Canadian Anthem as Toronto Maple Leafs Visit Madison Square Garden

The 4 Nations Face-Off is over, but the anthem booing goes on.

New York Rangers fans booed the singing of O Canada before their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night.

The booing trend began on February 1 when Ottawa fans booed the U.S. anthem before their game against the Minnesota Wild. One night after Canadian hockey fans booed the U.S., Canadian basketball fans picked up the trend by booing the Los Angeles Clippers before their game against the Toronto Raptors.

The anthem wars certainly didn’t cool off during the 4 Nations Face-Off when the U.S. and Canada faced each other twice. One particularly raucous night in Montreal saw Team USA and Canada drop the gloves and fight three times in the first nine seconds after a thorough booing of the U.S. anthem.

The boos cam eon the same day that President Trump signed executive orders placing tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico. He also had joked on social media about Canada becoming the “51st state.”

The Rangers lost to the Maple Leafs, 3-2.