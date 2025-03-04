Women’s Sports Activist Riley Gaines Floats Possible Run for Office

Riley Gains, the former NCAA swimming champion turned advocate to save women’s sports from transgender incursions, says she might consider running for office sometime in the near future.

The activist and former college athlete has vowed to work to defeat politicians who have voted against bans on transgender athletes from playing in girl’s and women’s sports, and after Monday’s vote in the Senate that failed to break the Democrat filibuster against the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025” (HR 28), she now has 45 more Democrats to work to defeat, Fox News reported.

Gaines was in Minnesota to support a state bill to protect women’s sports in that state, but that bill also failed.

The tireless activist told Fox News that she never imagined she might run for office, but that might be changing.

“But now, of course, with this issue and more, I would say the whole America-first agenda. I am just so passionate, I care so deeply, and I love it, so we’ll see. It’s definitely not something I would rule out. I don’t think I’m that crazy yet, because I do think you have to be a bit clinically insane to voluntarily do that. But I do believe that maybe, eventually, influencing policy in that way is something I see myself doing,” Gaines said.

Gaines has certainly increased her profile since graduating college and being embroiled in the transgender controversy when she and other women lost their chance to win a title during the 2022 NCAA as transgender UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas tore through his female opponents. Gaines has spent a lot of time advocating for women’s sports since then.

Fox News added that at least one high-profile Republican is all in on recommending Gaines if she ever decides to run for office.

“I think Riley has the ability to pursue whatever she wants to pursue,” U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn told Fox News. “She thought she would be a dentist, and life has taken some interesting turns, and I am so pleased to see the work that she’s doing to protect women and girls.”

For now, though, Gaines says she is focused on getting states and the federal government to pass laws to protect women’s sports from the incursion of transgender athletes. But after that? Who knows what opportunities might come to the 24-year-old star?

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.