Whoever coined the phrase “Money makes the man” wasn’t thinking of Bills quarterback Josh Allen when he said it.

On Wednesday, Allen spoke with reporters for the first time since signing his blockbuster 6-year, $330 million extension ($250 million guaranteed) with Buffalo. Star players, especially quarterbacks, are expected to give such interviews after signing lucrative contract extensions. What was unexpected, however, was when a reporter asked Allen if his massive new deal would mean a larger engagement ring for Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld.

“A bigger ring, you said?” Allen laughed in surprise. “No, I think she likes the one she’s got.”

That moment was great, but what stuck out just as much was Allen’s response when asked why he didn’t ask for $5 million more to break Dak Prescott’s $60 million per year record.

“It’s weird to say this, but what is $5 million more going to do for my life that I can’t already do right now. It’s not that crazy to me,” Allen said. “I was like, if it has any impact on the cap, let’s figure out a way to not do that.”

“I’m so grateful for what’s going on in my life and finding the person that I want to share it with,” Allen said of Steinfeld. “When you have that piece figured out, it seems like everything else kind of comes a little bit easier.”

Allen is coming off an MVP season in 2024, accounting for a whopping 41 touchdowns (passing, rushing, and receiving) and only six interceptions. Buffalo’s Super Bowl quest ended in a highly controversial fashion in the AFC Championship Game against Kansas City. However, with the Bills adding star pass rusher Joey Bosa and other key defensive pieces, Buffalo looks poised to make another Super Bowl run this year.