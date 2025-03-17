WNBA Star Cameron Brink ‘Icked Out’ by Practicing Against Males: ‘Preferably They’re Gay’

Los Angeles Sparks star player Cameron Brink is no fan of her team’s tryouts for male practice players, and she hopes they’re gay.

It’s not unheard of to bring athletes sin to compete against female basketball players; the Sparks have done that with USC players. However, with tryouts open to a broader group and some troublesome comments from the prospective players about how they plan to handle Brink and fellow Sparks star Kelsey Plum, Brink has concerns about the motivations of the male practice players.

“All the comments are like, ‘Let Cameron Brink back me down,’ or something about Rikea or something about Kelsey, and now I’m just like … preferably they’re gay,” Brink said.

She added, “Who are we trusting coming into this gym?”

Brink also said the newcomers would affect how they practice.

“I’m not boxing anyone out. Lynne [Roberts], our new head coach, she’s going to be screaming at me for not rebounding. But I’m not boxing out anyone.”

Practicing against larger, faster, and stronger male athletes certainly could help the Sparks. However, if Brink and the other Sparks players are too concerned about someone trying to hit on them and end up not practicing correctly, the whole thing could backfire.

Brink is the Sparks’ most popular player. Team management will hear her concerns, which could force a change. The tryouts for male practice players commence in a couple of weeks.